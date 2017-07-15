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Andrei Ianovskii
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architectural photo of buildings during daytime
WeWork office patio
A map marker
London, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 15, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-E2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
office
business
city
space
building
sunset
architecture
london
buildings
urban
relax
bench
patio
porch
landlord
wework
path
office building
united kingdom
housing
PNG images
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