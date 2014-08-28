Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Patrik Göthe
p
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
architectural interior photo of library with books and shelf
Curved library wall
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 28, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
architecture
books
book
library
grey
windows
knowledge
lights
spiral
shelf
bookcase
round
circular
shelves
bibliothek
rotunda
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20