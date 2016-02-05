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Stevie Ekkelkamp
steviekkelkamp
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Arch de Triomphe, Paris during daytime
The Arc de Triomphe
A map marker
Arc de Triomphe, Paris, France
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 5, 2016 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
art
architecture
paris
grey
france
stone
paris wallpaper
statue
structure
gate
arch
monument
arc de triomphe
memorial
arc
monuments
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