Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ania Archer
@ania44
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 2, 2020
Panasonic, DMC-FZ1000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Dry seed pod on a brunch perfect for a minimalistic background.
Related tags
Fall Images & Pictures
dry seeds
dry seed pod
seed pod
Brown Backgrounds
Backgrounds
Related collections
Adventures in Asia — Selects
135 photos
· Curated by WanderSnap
asium
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #16: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Beach Images & Pictures
Food Flatlays
23 photos
· Curated by Julie Bujoteuse
flatlay
Food Images & Pictures
breakfast