Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lucas George Wendt
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 18, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7200
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
insect
tree branch
Nature Images
Tree Images & Pictures
ant
small animal
HD Green Wallpapers
Brown Backgrounds
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
Free pictures
Related collections
Introspection
36 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
introspection
People Images & Pictures
human
It's way past my bedtime
41 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
Star Images
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
International Women's Day
184 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
day
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures