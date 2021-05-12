Go to Lora P's profile
@lorapaskaleva
Download free
white daisy in bloom during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Sofia, Bulgaria
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

bulgaria
sofia
Flower Images
beautiful flower
HD Green Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
HD Yellow Wallpapers
bulgarian nature
sofia
Spring Images & Pictures
Summer Images & Pictures
garden
beauty
Flower Images
plant
blossom
daisy
daisies
pollen
herbal
Creative Commons images

Related collections

Amenities
46 photos · Curated by Meredith Plant
amenity
plant
flora
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking