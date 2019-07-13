Go to Clint Patterson's profile
@cbpsc1
Download free
closeup photo of butterfly perching on flower
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

A butterfly on a leaf

Related collections

Wildlife
272 photos · Curated by Mr. Sigsegv
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking