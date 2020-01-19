Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Gaurav Bagdi
@dfyngrvty
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Punakha Dzongkhag, Bhutan
Published on
January 19, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
punakha dzongkhag
bhutan
HD Grey Wallpapers
road
dirt road
gravel
Nature Images
outdoors
rubble
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
abies
fir
building
housing
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
Public domain images
Related collections
Floral Still Life
60 photos
· Curated by Anna Harding
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Fun with Fall (Thanksgiving, Autumn)
124 photos
· Curated by Christi Osterday
Thanksgiving Images
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Office Life
41 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
office
workspace
work