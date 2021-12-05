Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Yan Ming
@xiaomingyo
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Canon, EOS 70D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
autumn nature×
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
maple
painting
HD Art Wallpapers
outdoors
vegetation
Leaf Backgrounds
tree trunk
Free pictures
Related collections
Bridges
99 photos · Curated by Ashwin Alaparthi
bridge
building
architecture
Explore Iceland
219 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
iceland
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Fruitage
129 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
fruitage
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures