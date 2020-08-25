Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tak-Kei Wong
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
August 25, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Windermere, the Lake District, England, UK
Related collections
Still Life
190 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
Flower Images
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Architecture
92 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
architecture
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Happiness
88 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
happiness
HD Color Wallpapers
hand
Related tags
pebble
rubble
rock
HD Grey Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
Nature Images
windermere
dirt road
gravel
road
Free images