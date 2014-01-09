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Caleb George
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animal walking on land covered with snow near bare trees
Deer herd on a winter’s day
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 9, 2014 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
winter
snow
trees
white
grey
lake
deer
ice
fog
cold
mist
frost
frozen
snow storm
day
snowstorm
chilly
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