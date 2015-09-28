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animal standing near body of water and mountains
Llama by a mountain lake
A map marker
Los Flamencos National Reserve, Chile
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
outdoor
natural
desert
grass
grey
lake
park
environment
scenic
grassland
mountain range
country
outside
day
pasture
tranquil
lama
chile
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