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Angel Falls at daytime
Remote waterfall from above
A map marker
Geiranger, Norway
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 14, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD., PENTAX K-3 II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
waterfall
wildlife
river
grey
jungle
norway
cliff
stream
wilderness
falling
fjord
drone view
cliffs
from above
vast
expansive
geiranger
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