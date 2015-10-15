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Frank Park
fpark1
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analog watch reading at 2:38
Breitling watch face
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 15, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, SLT-A55V
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
grey
time
clock
watch
blur
bokeh
object
measurement
diver
mens
breitling
timepiece
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