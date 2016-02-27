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Djim Loic
loic
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analog clock at 12 am
Analog timepiece
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 27, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
black
grey
time
clock
change
blur
speed
sign
numbers
motion
chrome
fast
number
mechanical
timer
long exposure
stopwatch
changing
count
timepiece
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