Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Glen Carrie
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
kruger national park , south africa
Published
on
March 3, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
dead tree in dam
Related tags
kruger national park
south africa
Tree Images & Pictures
kruger park
dam
Brown Backgrounds
Nature Images
outdoors
land
plant
tree trunk
HD Wood Wallpapers
vegetation
HD Water Wallpapers
grassland
savanna
field
dusk
HD Sky Wallpapers
Sunset Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Autumn
196 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
HD Autumn Wallpapers
plant
flora
Minimalismo / Minimalism
81 photos
· Curated by Ella Jardim
minimalism
blog
Website Backgrounds
Sea
188 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
sea
outdoor
wafe