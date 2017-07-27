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Justin Veenema
justinveenema
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an empty road in the middle of a wooded area
The Lost Path
A map marker
Southwest Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 27, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6s
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
dark
sad
trees
grey
path
emotional
shady
road
canada
highway
asphalt
calgary
alberta
freeway
tarmac
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