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Corinne Kutz
corinnekutz
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an elephant is standing in the dirt near some rocks
Elephant
A map marker
Atlanta, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 28, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
outdoor
elephant
africa
brown
zoo
atlanta
united states
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