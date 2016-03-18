Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Kawin Harasai
kawin
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
amber glass bowl with fruits besides white spoon and fork
Healthy Diet
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 18, 2016 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
apple
fruit
orange
still life
brown
tomato
plate
bowl
ingredients
spoon
eat
fork
hungry
still
round
tomatos
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20