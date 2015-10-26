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Dominik Lange
the_real_napster
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alps under cloudy skies
Vast mountain forest
A map marker
Sequoia National Park, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 26, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, NEX-5R
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
mountains
clouds
snow
trees
grey
california
mountain range
yosemite
mountain peak
pine
peak
evergreen
natures
landscape view
united states
sequoia national park
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