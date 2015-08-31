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Kristina Schmid
kristina
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Alps mountain
Snow covered rock in Zermatt
A map marker
Zermatt, Schweiz
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 31, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
snow
grey
mountain wallpaper
rock
moody
mood
matterhorn
mountain background
cloudy
peak
b&w
sharp
overcast
winter time
zermatt
schweiz
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