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Florian Klauer
florianklauer
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aligned black and gray metal equipment part high-angle photo
Flat Lay Adler Typewriter
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 4, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
design
writing
grey
retro
metal
tools
electronics
writer
broken
structure
gray
objects
geometry
mechanical
instruments
utility
parts
bits
geometrical
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