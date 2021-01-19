Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Syed F Hashemi
@sfhashemi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 20, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Gold Jewelry
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
HD Gold Wallpapers
accessory
bracelet
jewelry
accessories
gold ring
ring
ear rings
necklace
gold bracelet
gold necklace
gold bangles
gold chain
Public domain images
Related collections
0816e-commerce
64 photos
· Curated by Zhi test
0816e-commerce
accessory
product
Accesorios
41 photos
· Curated by Ramo con r Dueñas
accesorio
human
clothing
Bracelets
6 photos
· Curated by Brenden Brunnette
bracelet
accessory
jewelry