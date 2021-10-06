Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Francesca Zama
@zemm
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bologna, Bologna, Italia
Published
on
October 6, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
bologna
italia
Sad Images
upset
sadness
emotional
emotion
face
People Images & Pictures
human
head
portrait
photography
photo
skin
freckle
Free pictures
Related collections
School
59 photos
· Curated by Sam Ross
school
plant
ornament
Bloom-in
113 photos
· Curated by Neel Patel
bloom-in
plant
Flower Images
portrait
465 photos
· Curated by BB mad
portrait
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures