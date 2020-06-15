Go to Joshua J. Cotten's profile
Available for hire
Download free
gray bird on brown tree branch during daytime
gray bird on brown tree branch during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Riverwood Farms Lake, Memphis, TN
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

A great blue heron perched on a dead tree branch.

Related collections

animals
170 photos · Curated by Sleepy Usagi
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
Herons
2 photos · Curated by Wendy Bloom
heron
White Rock Hall
112 photos · Curated by Denise Petrey
rock
outdoor
HQ Background Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking