Before the Etruscans, Greeks, and Romans, Mt Circeo (Italy) one of the most famous landings of Ulysses, was known amongst the ancient sailors and local ancestral populations as the "Island of the Hawk" since from the southern perspective it looks like an island (it is actually a cape) whose contours resemble a giant Hawk that is opening her enormous wings. Shot after sunset from the beach of Terracina. Pontine islands can be spotted on the left of the horizon.