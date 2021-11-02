Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Clay LeConey
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
New York, NY, USA
Published
on
November 2, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Water drops on the window.
Related tags
New York Pictures & Images
ny
usa
water drops on leaf
rain on glass
Texture Backgrounds
HD Water Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HD Windows Wallpapers
rain on window
rainy day
HD Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
droplet
Free images
Related collections
Work and collaboration
56 photos
· Curated by Katharina Becker
work
business
Website Backgrounds
Immunisation Week
46 photos
· Curated by Visual Stories || Micheile
immunisation week
immunization week
vaccine
Architecture, Buildings, Spaces
130 photos
· Curated by Sean Tobin
architecture
building
HD Windows Wallpapers