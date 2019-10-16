Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
isaac macdonald
@isaacmacdonald
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 16, 2019
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
secret cove, lake tahoe
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
fir
abies
conifer
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
pine
land
lake
vegetation
spruce
Free images
Related collections
Mountains
212 photos
· Curated by Julia Biagi
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Amenities
46 photos
· Curated by Meredith Plant
amenity
plant
flora
Live for Less
34 photos
· Curated by Gavin Campbell-Wilson
plant
People Images & Pictures
human