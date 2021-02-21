Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Zeta Mponatsou
@zetamp
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Athens, Greece
Published
on
February 21, 2021
Apple, iPhone X
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Embroidery Friends
Related tags
athens
greece
embroidery
accessory
accessories
People Images & Pictures
human
jewelry
Free stock photos
Related collections
Story telling
78 photos
· Curated by Todd Quackenbush
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Vegan
153 photos
· Curated by Kale Yes
vegan
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Red passion
809 photos
· Curated by Chris Barbalis
HD Red Wallpapers
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures