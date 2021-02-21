Go to Zeta Mponatsou's profile
@zetamp
Download free
white round ornament on gray textile
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Athens, Greece
Published on Apple, iPhone X
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Embroidery Friends

Related collections

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking