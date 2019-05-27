I parked. I turned off the engine. I got out and realized that I was right at the entrance to the portal, which is about to take me to another world. Strong light. Shadows. Moisture. The smell of the forest. The singing of birds. I put on my backpack, closed the car. Behind the trees the sun was shining, drawing clear rays of light in humid air. I watched them change with the branches swaying in the wind. I knew that in a moment I was going to move to another world for good. For an hour, for two. For a priceless time. For a time when there is no time. I turned on my watch, I set off.