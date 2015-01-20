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Matthew Smith
whale
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Airport departures timetable showing Delta and Alaska Airlines flights on time and boarding
Airport departures timetable
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
grey
plane
time
flight
blur
bokeh
monitor
close up
trip
blurred background
airline
flights
scheduling
delta
timetable
arrival
monitors
on time
delayed
departures
Royalty-free images
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