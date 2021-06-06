Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Dhiman Kalita
@dhiman_kalita
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Assam
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
assam
caterpillar
hairy butterfly
larva
Nature Images
HQ Background Images
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
worm
insect
Free stock photos
Related collections
marine
136 photos
· Curated by Jenna S
marine
sea
HD Blue Wallpapers
TRAVEL
89 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
Travel Images
building
architecture
Couples
228 photos
· Curated by Ashley Peterson
couple
Love Images
People Images & Pictures