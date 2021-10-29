Go to Michael Lai's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Queensland, Australia
Published agoSONY, ILCE-7R
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Origami crane made from rose petal photographed with orchid flower.

Related collections

NOTHING BUT FLOWERS
854 photos · Curated by Susan H.
Flower Images
plant
petal
Law
80 photos · Curated by Adam Klimowski
law
office
business
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking