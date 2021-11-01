Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stefan Münz
@stefanmplus
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
La Barceloneta, Barcelona, Spanien
Published
on
November 1, 2021
Panasonic, DC-G9
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
barcelona
spanien
la barceloneta
city buildings
altstadt
spain
street
road
HD City Wallpapers
urban
building
town
People Images & Pictures
human
alley
alleyway
neighborhood
pedestrian
condo
housing
Free images
Related collections
THE DEEP (BENEATH STILL WATERS)
352 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
deep
Animals Images & Pictures
sea
Desktop and Tech
285 photos
· Curated by Joan Aldrich
HD Desktop Wallpapers
tech
HD Computer Wallpapers
Metro
157 photos
· Curated by Mavyn Design
metro
building
HD City Wallpapers