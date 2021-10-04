Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anton Atanasov
@blooddrainer
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 4, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Grass Backgrounds
macro
Nature Images
bokeh
blossom
Flower Images
lupin
lavender
vegetation
Backgrounds
Related collections
Light Painting
1,215 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
light painting
Light Backgrounds
night
Photographers
132 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
photographer
camera
People Images & Pictures
Made by hand
14 photos
· Curated by Emma Mitchell
hand
craft
tool