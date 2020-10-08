Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Afdhal N.
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Current Events
Share
Info
Multimedia University - MMU Cyberjaya, Persiaran Multimedia, Cyberjaya, Selangor, Malaysia
Published
on
October 8, 2020
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Declaration of Conferment MMU - Class of 2020
Related tags
cyberjaya
malaysia
multimedia university - mmu cyberjaya
persiaran multimedia
selangor
current events
HD Blue Wallpapers
convocation
covid19
ceremony
conferment
mmu
apparel
clothing
helmet
People Images & Pictures
human
costume
Graduation Pictures & Images
Free stock photos
Related collections
Shops and cafes
31 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
shop
cafe
Coffee Images
Collection #75: Brit Morin
6 photos
· Curated by Brit Morin
People Images & Pictures
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Father's Day
32 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
day
father
child