Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Elena Putina
@eputina
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Chișinău, Moldova
Published
on
July 24, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
White flower in blue vase, minimalistic background
Related tags
chișinău
moldova
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
home
moldova
HD White Wallpapers
minimalism
HQ Background Images
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Flower Images
flower arrangement
flower bouquet
pottery
jar
vase
Free stock photos
Related collections
flowers & vases
108 photos
· Curated by katie-mai quinn
vase
Flower Images
plant
Light Flowers
124 photos
· Curated by Jordin James
Light Backgrounds
Flower Images
HQ Background Images
Plants
1,703 photos
· Curated by Moley Tagoe
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
flora