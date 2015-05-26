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Greg Becker
gregbecker
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aeriel view of gray city buildings
Urban Skyline
A map marker
Empire State Building, New York, NY 10001, USA, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 26, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6 Plus
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
grey
new york city
buildings
urban
cityscape
skyline
skyscraper
helicopter
tower
empire state building
aerial
skylines
new york
usa
united states
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