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Jon Flobrant
jonflobrant
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aerial view photography of white and red concrete house near village
A village church in winter
A map marker
Vik, Iceland
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 14, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
sea
winter
snow
church
grey
iceland
waves
shadow
village
rocks
cold
cliff
coast
seaside
remote
vik
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