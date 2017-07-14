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Alexander Slattery
slatts
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aerial view photography of snow covered mountains
Lost on the mountain
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 14, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
samsung, SM-G900V
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter
snow
grey
ski
skiing
mountain range
hill
cold
panorama
snowy
trails
slope
ridge
ski hill
ice
outdoors
alps
glacier
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