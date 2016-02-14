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Sara Kauten
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aerial view photography of mountain under cloudy sky
Yosemite Mountains
A map marker
Yosemite National Park, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 14, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
summer
grey
scenery
park
adventure
rock
scenic
mountain range
yosemite
cliff
half dome
united states
yosemite national park
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