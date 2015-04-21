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Colton Brown
intrepid
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aerial view photography of mountain
Turquoise mountains
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 21, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
mountains
clouds
snow
grey
fog
view
loneliness
serenity
west
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