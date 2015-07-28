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Rowan Heuvel
insolitus
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aerial view photography of house surrounding by trees under blue sky
vineyard estate
A map marker
Castellina In Chianti
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
mountains
italy
trees
farm
field
europe
hills
tuscany
hill
vineyard
mountain view
fields
rural
crops
farmland
hillside
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