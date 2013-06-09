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aerial view photography of green trees beside ocean
Evergreen forest by the lake
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 9, 2013 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-E1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
sea
mountains
trees
wood
lake
hills
woods
old
clear
spruce
fir
tress
range
far
plant
flora
conifer
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