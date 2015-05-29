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Edewaa Foster
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aerial view photography of green forest covered by fog and snow
Snowy wooded hill
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
winter
mountains
snow
trees
grey
fog
cold
cloudy
overcast
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