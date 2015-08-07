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Anthony DELANOIX
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aerial view photography of city under cloudy sky
Paris skyline view
A map marker
Hyatt Regency Paris Étoile
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Published on
August 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
city
building
blue
summer
architecture
paris
grey
buildings
eiffel tower
vacation
view
aerial view
trip
aerial
abroad
hotel view
streetscape
bird's eye view
panoramic view
Historical images
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