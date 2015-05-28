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Nicole Mason
neekmason
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aerial view photograhy of green trees under fog
Gloomy forest under mist
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
trees
grey
fog
outdoors
mist
woodland
pine
evergreen
haze
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