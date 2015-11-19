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Yuting Wang
popo
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aerial view of trees covered with fog
Fog in Paris
A map marker
Mount Magazine Scenic Byway, Paris, AR 72855, USA, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
samsung, SM-G900T
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
autumn
fall
trees
cloud
wood
leaves
leaf
fog
mist
maple
misty
paris
usa
weather
outdoors
united states
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