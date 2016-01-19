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William Hook
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aerial view of town during daytime
Above A Countryside Town
A map marker
Brocton, Stafford, England, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 19, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 700D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
cloud
grey
blue sky
field
buildings
horizon
hot air balloon
town
outdoors
greenery
aerial view
aerial
fields
distance
staffordshire
skyview
stafford
united kingdom
england
HD Wallpapers
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