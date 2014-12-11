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Ales Krivec
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aerial view of snowy mountain peak
Alpine peak on a cloudy day
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 11, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
mountains
clouds
snow
grey
scenery
ice
rocks
wilderness
snowy mountain
peak
mountain top
mountian
freeze
mountain peaks
peaks
slopes
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